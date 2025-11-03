Groww IPO GMP Rises Ahead Of Nov. 4 Launch; Here's What Latest Grey Market Trends Suggest

Amid the flurry of IPOs, Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., the parent company of online trading platform Groww, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) this week to raise over Rs 6,500 crore from the primary market.

The grey market premium for the IPO continues to be among the top trending topics in the Business and Finance segment, with the bidding for its shares set to begin soon.

Groww, a Bengaluru-based online investment and trading platform, has become a leading player in India’s fintech sector. The company offers a wide range of investments across stocks, mutual funds and bonds through its app.

Here's all you need to know about the IPO of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. (Groww) ahead of its launch.