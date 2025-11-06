Groww IPO GMP Remains Constant As Subscription Enters Its Second Day; Check Details

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., the parent company of the online trading platform Groww, which launched its initial public offering (IPO) on November 4, was booked 0.57 times with investors bidding for 20,63,07,150 shares against the 36,47,76,528 on offer.

The Bengaluru-based fintech company is looking to raise to raise over Rs 6,500 crore from the primary market.

The subscription period for the mainboard offer will remain active till Friday, November 7.

The grey market premium (GMP) for the Groww IPO continues to be a top trending topic in the 'Business and Markets' category, as bidding for its shares enters second day.

Here's all you need to know about the IPO of Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) Ltd., including its latest GMP, price band, issue size, important dates, and subscription status.