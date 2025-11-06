Groww IPO GMP Remains Constant As Subscription Enters Its Second Day; Check Details
The Bengaluru-based fintech company, backed by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, is looking to raise over Rs 6,500 crore. Here's all you need to know about Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO.
Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., the parent company of the online trading platform Groww, which launched its initial public offering (IPO) on November 4, was booked 0.57 times with investors bidding for 20,63,07,150 shares against the 36,47,76,528 on offer.
The Bengaluru-based fintech company is looking to raise to raise over Rs 6,500 crore from the primary market.
The subscription period for the mainboard offer will remain active till Friday, November 7.
The grey market premium (GMP) for the Groww IPO continues to be a top trending topic in the 'Business and Markets' category, as bidding for its shares enters second day.
Here's all you need to know about the IPO of Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) Ltd., including its latest GMP, price band, issue size, important dates, and subscription status.
Groww IPO GMP Today
The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the Groww (Billionbrains Garage Ventures) IPO was Rs 14.75 apiece as of 8:30 a.m. on November 6. This indicates a listing price of Rs 114.75 apiece, which is a premium of 14.75% on the upper limit of the price band.
The GMP for the mainboard offer had increased ahead of its launch on November 4, but has shown a marginal decline over the last few days. The lowest GMP recorded for the Groww IPO was Rs 10 on October 28, which rose to Rs 15 on October 30. Further gains were observed when the GMP touched Rs 16.5 on November 3. The IPO closed Day 1 with a GMP of Rs 14.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data from InvestorGain.
Groww IPO: All You Need To Know
The Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 6,632.3 crore. It comprises a fresh issuance of 10.6 crore shares, worth Rs 1,060 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 55.72 crore shares, amounting to Rs 5,572.3 crore.
The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 95 and Rs 100 per share.
To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 150 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 15,000. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,10,000. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 67 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,05,000.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. is the registrar of the issue.
The bankers handling the offer include JPMorgan, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup, Axis Capital, and Motilal Oswal.
The IPO was booked 0.57 times on Day 1, with QIBs subscribing 0.1 times, NIIs subscribing 0.59 times and RIIs subscribing 1.91 times.
Groww IPO: Important Dates
The share allotment status for the Groww IPO is expected to be finalised on November 10. The company will transfer shares to the Demat accounts of successful bidders on November 11, and refunds for non-allottees will be processed on the same day.
The shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) Ltd. are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on November 12.
Use Of Proceeds
Billionbrains Garage Ventures, backed by Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella, will use funds raised in the IPO fresh issue to fund expenditure towards cloud infrastructure, brand building and performance marketing activities, investment in two material subsidiaries and funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.
About Groww (Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd.)
Groww, a Bengaluru-based online investment and trading platform, has become a leading player in India’s fintech sector. The company offers a wide range of investments across stocks, mutual funds and bonds through its app. It was incorporated in 2017. The company has also expanded into loans and financing solutions.
Financials
The company reported a 12% year-on-year (YoY) rise in profit at Rs 378.37 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 338.01 crore in Q1FY25. Revenue from operations fell 9.6% YoY to Rs 904.4 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 1,000.8 crore in Q1FY25.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.