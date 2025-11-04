Groww IPO GMP Gains As Billionbrains Garage Ventures Mainboard Offer Opens For Subscription Today
The company, backed by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, is looking to raise over Rs 6,500 crore from the primary market. Check the latest grey market trends, price band, lot size and more.
Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., the parent company of the online trading platform Groww, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) today to raise over Rs 6,500 crore from the primary market.
The subscription period for the mainboard offer will remain active from November 4 to November 7.
The grey market premium (GMP) for the Groww IPO continues to be a top trending topic in the 'Business and Finance' segment, as bidding for its shares is set to begin soon.
Here's all you need to know about the IPO of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. (Groww), including its latest GMP, price band, issue size, important dates, and subscription status.
Groww IPO GMP Today
The GMP for the Groww (Billionbrains Garage Ventures) IPO was Rs 17 apiece as of 8:00 a.m. on November 4. This indicates a listing price of Rs 117 apiece at a premium of 17% on the upper limit of the price band.
The grey market premium for the mainboard offer has increased over the last few days. The lowest GMP recorded for the Groww IPO was Rs 10 on October 28, while this rose to Rs 15 on October 30. Further gains were observed when the GMP touched Rs 16.5 on November 3.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data from InvestorGain.
Groww IPO: Issue Size, Price Band, Lot Size And Important Dates
The Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 6,632.3 crore. It comprises a fresh issuance of 10.6 crore shares, worth Rs 1,060 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 55.72 crore shares, amounting to Rs 5,572.3 crore.
The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 95 and Rs 100 per share.
To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 150 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 15,000. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,10,000. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 67 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,05,000.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. is the registrar of the issue.
The bankers handling the offer include JPMorgan, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup, Axis Capital, Citigroup and Motilal Oswal.
The share allotment status is expected to be finalised on November 10. The company will transfer shares to the Demat accounts of successful bidders on November 11, and refunds for non-allottees will be processed on the same day.
The shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on November 12.
ALSO READ
Final Day! Lenskart IPO GMP In Spotlight Today: Check Latest Grey Market Trends And Allotment Date
Use Of Proceeds
Billionbrains Garage Ventures, backed by Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella, will use funds raised in the IPO fresh issue to fund expenditure towards cloud infrastructure, brand building and performance marketing activities, investment in two material subsidiaries and funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.
About Groww (Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd.)
Groww, a Bengaluru-based online investment and trading platform, has become a leading player in India’s fintech sector. The company offers a wide range of investments across stocks, mutual funds and bonds through its app. It was incorporated in 2017. The company has also expanded into loans and financing solutions.
Financials
The company reported a 12% year-on-year (YoY) rise in profit at Rs 378.37 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 338.01 crore in Q1FY25. Revenue from operations fell 9.6% YoY to Rs 904.4 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 1,000.8 crore in Q1FY25.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.