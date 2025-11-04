Groww IPO GMP Gains As Billionbrains Garage Ventures Mainboard Offer Opens For Subscription Today

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., the parent company of the online trading platform Groww, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) today to raise over Rs 6,500 crore from the primary market.

The subscription period for the mainboard offer will remain active from November 4 to November 7.

The grey market premium (GMP) for the Groww IPO continues to be a top trending topic in the 'Business and Finance' segment, as bidding for its shares is set to begin soon.

Here's all you need to know about the IPO of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. (Groww), including its latest GMP, price band, issue size, important dates, and subscription status.