Groww IPO GMP Declines: What Does The Grey Market Signal Ahead Of Listing This Week?

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. (Groww) was subscribed 17.60 times on its third and last day of bidding on Friday. According to BSE data, the Rs 6,632.30-crore IPO received bids for 641.87 crore shares against 36.48 crore shares on offer.

Despite the strong investor appetite, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the mainboard offering has declined significantly since the IPO was launched on November 4. The falling GMP reflects market jitters over the valuation and could suggest narrower listing gains than initially anticipated. Early grey market trends had suggested an estimated listing gain of around 16-17%, but this has now dropped to a single digit since the IPO concluded.

The grey market premium (GMP) for the Groww IPO continues to be a top trending topic in the 'Business and Markets' category, as the company finalises the Groww IPO share allotment status today.