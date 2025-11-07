Groww IPO GMP Declines; Latest Grey Market Trends Suggest Muted Listing

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., the parent company of the online trading platform Groww, which launched its initial public offering (IPO) on November 4, was fully subscribed on Day 2. The subscription process for the mainboard offering will conclude today.

The IPO, which opened on Tuesday, November 4, has witnessed significant demand. Investors have bid for 68.67 crore shares against the 36.48 crore shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 1.88 times as of 10:18 a.m. on Day 3 (Friday).

Despite strong investor appetite, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the mainboard offering has declined since the IPO was launched. The falling GMP reflects market jitters over the valuation and could suggest narrower listing gains than initially anticipated.

As bidding for the Groww IPO enters its final day, investors are paying close attention to grey-market premium trends, which suggest a muted listing for Billionbrains Garage Ventures' shares.

The grey market premium (GMP) for the Groww IPO continues to be a top trending topic in the 'Business and Markets' category, as bidding for its shares enters its second day.

Here's all you need to know about the IPO of Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) Ltd., including its latest GMP, price band, issue size, important dates, and subscription status.