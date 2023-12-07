Graphisads IPO Allotment Date And How To Check Allotment Status
The allotment date for the shares Graphisads Limited is tentatively set for December 8.
The subscription period for the Graphisads IPO ended on December 5 and on the last day, a significant number of people showed interest in the IPO, with the subscription reaching 3.86 times the total shares offered. The IPO is for a fixed price of Rs 111 per share, and the company aims to raise Rs 53.41 crores through this offering. The minimum lot size for an application is 1200 shares.
Graphisads IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares for Graphisads Limited is expected to be finalised on Friday, December 8.
*This is a tentative date and in subject to change
Graphisads IPO Listing Date
Shares of Graphisads Limited are set to be listed on NSE SME on Wednesday, December 13.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Where to check Graphisads IPO allotment status?
Investors can check the share allotment status of Graphisads Limited on the official website of the IPO's registrar, Kfin Technologies Limited.
How to check Graphisads IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies?
Visit the KFINTECH website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Graphisads Limited" from the drop-down list. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalized).
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.
Complete the 'captcha'.
Click "Submit" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Graphisads IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Thursday, November 30
IPO Close Date: Tuesday, December 5
Basis of Allotment: Friday, December 8
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, December 11
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, December 12
Listing Date: Wednesday, December 13
Graphisads IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: 4,812,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 53.41 Cr)
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: 4,812,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 53.41 Cr)
Shares for fresh issue: 4,812,000 shares
Price band: Rs 111 per share
Lot size: 1200 Shares
About Graphisads Limited
Graphisads Limited started in 1987 and is a company that helps businesses with their advertising and communication needs. They offer a wide range of services like planning and buying ads in newspapers, magazines, radio, TV, and digital media. They also handle events, exhibitions, brochure printing, and outdoor advertising.
The company provides complete solutions, including brand and communication strategies, creative services, and media planning. They have received several awards for their excellence in advertising, including Best Media Agency in 2013, Realty Plus Excellence Award in 2014-2015, Diamond Award for Best Creative in 2016-2017, and Dac Excellence in Advertising awards in 2014, 2015, and 2016.