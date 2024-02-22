GPT Healthcare IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

GPT Healthcare Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Thursday to raise up to Rs Rs 525 crore. The issue will close on Monday.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 40 crore and an offer for sale of 2.61 crore shares, which is around Rs 485 crore.

The price range for the IPO is Rs 177-186 per share, with a minimum application lot size of 80 shares.

East-India-based hospital chain mopped up Rs 157.54 crore from anchor investors a day before its Initial Public Offering. The company allotted 84.7 lakh equity shares to 15 funds at Rs 186 apiece.

Of the total IPO size, 50% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35% for retail individual investors, and the remaining 15% is to be allotted to non-institutional investors.