GPT Healthcare IPO Allotment: Step-By-Step Guide To Check Allotment Status

On the last day of subscription, GPT Healthcare IPO was subscribed 8.52 times on Monday, with institutional investors subscribing 17.30 times, non-institutional investors 11.02 times, and retail investors 2.44 times.

The IPO worth Rs 525 crore comprises a fresh issue of Rs 40 crore and an offer for sale of 2.61 crore shares, which would be approximately Rs 485 crore.

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 177 to Rs 186 per share, and the minimum lot size for an application was 80 shares

The allotment for the GPT Healthcare IPO is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.