GPT Healthcare IPO Allotment: Step-By-Step Guide To Check Allotment Status
The IPO worth Rs 525 crore comprises a fresh issue of Rs 40 crore and an offer for sale of 2.61 crore shares, which would be approximately Rs 485 crore.
On the last day of subscription, GPT Healthcare IPO was subscribed 8.52 times on Monday, with institutional investors subscribing 17.30 times, non-institutional investors 11.02 times, and retail investors 2.44 times.
The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 177 to Rs 186 per share, and the minimum lot size for an application was 80 shares
The allotment for the GPT Healthcare IPO is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.
Investors can check GPT Healthcare IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Link Intime India Private Ltd and on the BSE website.
How to check GPT Healthcare IPO allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd.
Visit the website of Link Intime here: https://linkintime.co.in/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
Select "GPT Healthcare Limited" from the drop-down menu.
Choose one of the following options: Application Number, PAN, or DP Client ID.
Click on the 'Search' button.
Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
How to check GPT Healthcare IPO allotment status on BSE
Go to the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "GPT Healthcare Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
GPT Healthcare IPO Subscription Details
Subscription Day 3
Total Subscription: 8.52 times.
Institutional investors: 17.30 times.
Non-institutional investors: 11.02 times.
Retail investors: 2.44 times.
Subscription Day 2
Total Subscription: 0.85 times.
Institutional investors: 0.19 or 19%.
Non-institutional investors: 0.79 times or 79%.
Retail investors: 1.25 times.
Subscription Day 1
Total Subscription: 0.37 times.
Institutional investors: Nil.
Non-institutional investors: 0.18 times or 18%.
Retail investors: 0.66 times or 66%.
GPT Healthcare IPO Listing Date
Shares of GPT Healthcare Limited will be listed on BSE & NSE on Thursday, February 29, 2024.
GPT Healthcare IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Thursday, February 22
IPO Close Date: Monday, February 26
Basis of Allotment: Tuesday, February 27
Initiation of Refunds: Wednesday, February 28
Credit of Shares to Demat: Wednesday, February 28
Listing Date: Thursday, February 29
About GPT Healthcare Limited
GPT Healthcare Limited, established in 1989, runs a chain of medium-sized hospitals in Eastern India known as ILS Hospitals. These hospitals, located in Kolkata, Agartala, Dum Dum, and Howrah, offer a wide range of healthcare services, including internal medicine, surgery, gynaecology, orthopaedics, and more.
As of September 30, 2023, the company operates four hospitals with a total capacity of 561 beds, providing comprehensive healthcare in over 35 specialties.