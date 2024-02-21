GPT Healthcare IPO: All You Need To Know

East-India based hospital chain GPT Healthcare Ltd. is launching its initial public offering on Feb. 22.

The IPO is for Rs 525 crore, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 40 crore and an offer for sale of 2.61 crore shares, which would be around Rs 485 crore.

The price range for the IPO is Rs 177 to Rs 186 per share, with a minimum application lot size of 80 shares.

Of the total IPO size, 50% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35% for retail individual investors, and the remaining 15% is to be allotted to non-institutional investors.