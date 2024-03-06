Gopal Snacks IPO: Should You Invest? Here's What Valuation Metrics Suggest

Rajkot-based Gopal Snacks Ltd. is set to raise Rs 650 crore through an initial public offering, adding to the growing list of regional brands make their way to getting listed on the exchanges.

The share sale is opening on Wednesday, that is, March 6 and will close on March 8. It is priced in the range of Rs 381–401 per share.

The public issue is purely an offer-for-sale of equity shares worth up to Rs 650 crore by promoters and other selling shareholders with no fresh issue of shares. This means the proceeds from the IPO will go to the selling shareholders.

The offer for sale comprises up to Rs 100 crore by Bipinbhai Vithalbhai Hadvani, up to Rs 540 crore by Gopal Agriproducts Private Ltd (promoter), and up to Rs 10 crore by Harsh Sureshkumar Shah (other selling shareholder).