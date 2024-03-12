Gopal Snacks IPO: How To Check Allotment Status
Gopal Namkeen IPO was subscribed 9.50 times on its last day of subscription, March 11, 2024.
On the last day of subscription for Gopal Snacks IPO, the total subscription reached 9.02 times, with institutional investors subscribing 17.50 times, non-institutional investors 9.50 times, retail investors 4.01 times and Employee reserved portion 6.88 times.
The Rajkot-based snack maker which aims to raise Rs 650 crore through a book-built issue, closed for subscription on March 11. The promoters plan to sell 1.62 crore shares in the pure-play offer for sale in a price band of Rs 381 to Rs 401 per share with a minimum lot size of 37 shares.
The allotment for Gopal Snacks IPO is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, March 12.
The investors can check Gopal Snacks IPO allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd and BSE website.
How to check Gopal Snacks IPO allotment status on Link Intime India?
Visit the website of Link Intime India here: https://linkintime.co.in/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
Select "Gopal Snacks Limited" from the drop-down menu.
Choose one of the following options: Application Number, PAN, or DP Client ID.
Click on the 'Search' button.
Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
How to check Gopal Snacks IPO allotment status on BSE website
Visit the official BSE website: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Click on "Equity" under "Issue Type."
Select "Gopal Snacks Limited" from the IPO list.
Enter your application number or PAN number.
Complete the 'Captcha.'
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Gopal Snacks IPO Subscription Details
Subscription Day 3:
Total Subscription: 9.02 times.
Institutional investors: 17.50 times.
Non-institutional investors: 9.50 times.
Retail investors: 4.01 times.
Employee reserved: 6.88 times.
Subscription Day 2:
Total Subscription: 1.4 times.
Institutional investors: 0.09 times or 9%
Non-institutional investors: 1.63 times
Retail investors: 2.01 times.
Employee reserved: 3.22 times.
Subscription Day 1:
Total Subscription: 0.56 times.
Institutional investors: Nil.
Non-institutional investors: 0.49 times or 49%.
Retail investors: 0.89 times or 89%.
Employee reserved: 1.64 times.
Gopal Snacks IPO Listing Date
The shares of Gopal Snacks Limited are set to list on BSE and NSE on Thursday, March 14.
Gopal Snacks IPO: All You Need To Know
Sajeet Manghat in conversation with CEO Raj Bipinbhai Hadvani and CFO Mukesh Kumar Shah of Gopal Snacks Limited.