Gopal Snacks IPO: How To Check Allotment Status

On the last day of subscription for Gopal Snacks IPO, the total subscription reached 9.02 times, with institutional investors subscribing 17.50 times, non-institutional investors 9.50 times, retail investors 4.01 times and Employee reserved portion 6.88 times.

The Rajkot-based snack maker which aims to raise Rs 650 crore through a book-built issue, closed for subscription on March 11. The promoters plan to sell 1.62 crore shares in the pure-play offer for sale in a price band of Rs 381 to Rs 401 per share with a minimum lot size of 37 shares.