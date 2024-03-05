Gopal Snacks IPO: All You Need To Know

Gopal Snacks Ltd.'s initial public offering will open on March 6 as the promoters plan to raise capital to repay debt.

The promoters plan to sell 1.62 crore shares in the pure-play offer for sale in a price band of Rs 381–401 per share to raise up to Rs 650 crore.

Allotment is expected by March 12, while the tentative listing date for the maker of savouries is March 14.

The IPO's minimum lot size is 37 shares, requiring a minimum retail investment of Rs 14,837. Qualified institutional investors need a minimum investment of approximately Rs 2.08 lakh (14 lots), while non-institutional investors need to bid for at least shares worth approximately Rs 10.09 lakh (68 lots).