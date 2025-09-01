Goel Construction Company IPO: Price Band Set At Rs 250-263 Per Share
Goel Construction Company IPO: Goel Construction Company is looking to raise Rs 99.77 crore, with a fresh issue of Rs 75.72 crore. The offer for sale component stands at Rs 18.96 crore.
Goel Construction Company Ltd's Initial Public Offering opens for subscription on September 2, Tuesday, with the company setting a price band of Rs 250 to Rs 263 per equity share.
Goel Construction Company is a construction and infrastructure company, which was incorporated in 1997. It has a large presence across across sectors and the company is largely present in civil and structural works.
Goel Construction Co. Details
Goel Construction has a large presence in 12 states across India, including the likes of Rajasthan, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. The company is currently handling 14 ongoing projects, supported by an orderbook of Rs 596 crore.
Much of Goel Construction Company's orderbook and revenue come from cement plant projects. As of March 31, 2025, cement plant projects account for 66% of the overall order book.
As far as financials are concerned, Goel Construction saw a FY25 revenue uptick of 52% on a year-on-year basis while PAT growth of 69% indicates rising profitability. Assets and Net Worth have also improved over the past two years whereas borrowings have largely remained flat.
Goel Construction IPO will close on Sept 4, Wednesday, with tentative allotment on Sept 8. GCCL is likely to list on BSE SME on Sept 10.