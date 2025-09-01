Goel Construction Company IPO: Price Band Set At Rs 250-263 Per Share

Goel Construction Company Ltd's Initial Public Offering opens for subscription on September 2, Tuesday, with the company setting a price band of Rs 250 to Rs 263 per equity share.

Goel Construction Company is a construction and infrastructure company, which was incorporated in 1997. It has a large presence across across sectors and the company is largely present in civil and structural works.

In terms of its IPO, Goel Construction Company is looking to raise Rs 99.77 crore, with a fresh issue of Rs 75.72 crore. The offer for sale component stands at Rs 18.96 crore.