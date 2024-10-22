Godavari Biorefineries IPO: Latest GMP Indicates Flat Listing Ahead Of Opening On Oct. 23

The GMP of Godavari Biorefineries shares has remained at Rs 0 in the unlisted market since they began to trade on October 17.

The initial share sale will be open for bidding between October 23 and October 25. Share allotment of the issue is likely to be done on October 28.

The shares of Godavari Biorefineries Ltd. will be listed on BSE and NSE on October 30.