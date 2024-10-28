Godavari Biorefineries IPO Allotment Today — How To Check Status Online And Latest GMP

The initial public offer of ethanol and bio-based chemicals maker Godavari Biorefineries Ltd. got subscribed 1.83 times on the last day of bidding on Friday.

The Rs 555-crore IPO received bids for 2,06,19,060 shares against 1,12,74,739 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part attracted 2.76 times subscription while the portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 1.71 times. The category for non-institutional investors received 90% subscription.

The Godavari Biorefineries IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 325 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 65.27 lakh equity shares valued at Rs 230 crore at the upper end of the price band by promoters and an investor. This translates into the total IPO size of Rs 555 crore.

The price range for the offer was Rs 334-352 per share.

Godavari Biorefineries last week said it has raised over Rs 166 crore from anchor investors.

The allotment for the Godavari Biorefineries IPO will likely be finalised on October 28 and the company's shares will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on October 30.

SBI Capital Markets and Equirus Capital are the book-running lead managers of the public issue.

Investors can check the Godavari Biorefineries IPO allotment status on the official website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd, and on the BSE website.