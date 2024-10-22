Godavari Biorefineries IPO: Financials, Key Risks And More, All You Need To Know

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd.'s initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 554.75 crore is scheduled to open on Wednesday. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 325 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) worth Rs 229.75 crore.

The price band for the IPO offer has been set in the range of Rs 334–352 per share.

Private equity firm Mandala Capital AG will be exiting the company by selling the entire stake of 49 lakh shares in the OFS. The selling promoters include Somaiya Agencies Pvt., Samir Shatilal Somaiya, Lakshmiwadi Mines and Minerals Pvt., Filmedia Communications Systems Pvt. and Somaiya Properties and Investments Pvt.

The lead book running managers of the IPO are SBI Capital Markets Ltd. and Equirus Capital Pvt.