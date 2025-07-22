GNG Electronics IPO: Price Band, Financials, Key Dates, GMP And More — All You Need To Know

GNG Electronics Ltd., which operates under the brand Electronics Bazaar, is set to launch its initial public offering this week to raise Rs 460 crore through the sale of equity. The IPO will open on July 23 and close on July 25. Shares will be offered in the range of Rs 225-237 apiece.

The company applied for an IPO with market regulator SEBI in March and received approval in June. The IPO will consist of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 25.5 lakh shares, according to the red herring prospectus.

The market value of GNG Electronics at the upper end of the price band is Rs 2,702 crore.

The IPO share allotment will be finalised by July 28. Shares of GNG Electronics will debut on the BSE and NSE on July 30.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd., IIFL Capital Services Ltd. and JM Financial Ltd. are the book running lead managers for the IPO.