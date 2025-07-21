GNG Electronics IPO: Latest GMP Indicates 32% Premium Ahead Of July 23 Launch, Check Key Details

The GNG Electronics IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 460.43 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.69 crore shares, amounting to Rs 400 crore, and an offer-for-sale portion of 26 lakh shares, worth Rs 60.44 crore.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 63 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,175. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,09,034. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 67 lots. It will lead to a minimum investment of Rs 10,00,377.

The price band for the IPO has been set between Rs 225 and Rs 237 per share.

Investors can participate in the IPO subsription from July 23 to July 25. GNG Electronics IPO share allotment status is proposed to be finalised on July 28. The company will transfer shares to the Demat accounts of successful bidders on July 29 and refunds for non-allottees will also be processed on the same day.

Shares of GNG Electronics will be listed on the BSE and NSE on July 30.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will be offered 50% of the net issue. Retail investors will be allocated 35% of the shares and the remaining 15% of the net offer size will be reserved for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager of the GNG Electronics IPO. Bigshare Services Pvt. is the registrar for the issue.