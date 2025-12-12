GMP Insights: Nephrocare Health & Park Medi World IPOs Final-Day Push

The initial public offerings (IPOs) of Park Medi World Ltd. and Nephrocare Health Services Ltd. which opened for subscription on December 10, will conclude thier subscription period on Friday, December 12. Both IPO's have received muted response from investors as both IPOs remain undersubscribed going into the final day of subscription.

The IPO of Nephrocare Health Services was subscribed 0.36 times on Thursday, whereas the IPO of Park Medi World was subscribed 0.98 times.

As the subscription enters Day 3, investors are keenly monitoring the grey market premium for the IPOs, which suggests a 2% listing pop for one and 5% listing pop for the other IPO.

Here is a look at the latest grey market trends for the Park Medi World and Nephrocare Health Services IPOs and other important details.