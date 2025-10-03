Glottis IPO GMP And Allotment In Spotlight; Check Status, GMP, Listing Date
Investors can expect a flat listing when shares of Glottis debut on the market next week.
After the conclusion of the subscription process on October 1, the allotment status for the Glottis IPO will be finalised on Friday, October 3.
The Glottis IPO was oversubscribed 2.05 times on the final day of subscription.
Institutional investors (QIB): 1.87 times.
Non-Institutional investors (NII): 2.97 times.
Retail investors: 1.42 times.
The Glottis Ltd. IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 307 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 1.24 crore shares raising Rs 160 crore and an offer-for-sale of 1.14 crore shares amounting to Rs 147 crore.
The IPO was priced at a band of Rs 120 to Rs 129 per share.
Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the IPO. KFin Technologies Ltd. has been appointed as the issue’s registrar.
Glottis IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) for Glottis Ltd. IPO stood at Rs 1 as of 9:00 a.m. on October 3. With a price band of Rs 129, the IPO’s estimated listing price works out to around Rs 130, implying a potential gain of approximately 0.78% per share.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Applicants of the Glottis IPO can check their allotment status on the NSE or BSE websites, or through the registrar, Kfin Technologies.
How To Check Glottis IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the BSE’s official IPO allotment page here https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Select equity as the issue type.
From the dropdown menu, choose Glottis Ltd.
Enter your application number or PAN.
Complete the captcha verification.
Click search to view your allotment status.
How To Check Glottis IPO Allotment Status On NSE
Visit the NSE IPO allotment page here. https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
Click on Equity & SME IPO bid details.
From the company list, select "GLOTTIS".
Enter your PAN and application number.
Click submit to view your allotment status.
How To Check Glottis IPO Allotment Status On KfinTech
Visit the KfinTech IPO allotment page — https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/.
From the dropdown menu, choose ‘Glottis Limited’ as the IPO name.
Select one of the available identification options – PAN number, Application number or DP ID/client ID.
Enter the details based on the option you selected.
Click on the ‘Search’ button.
Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Refunds and credit of shares to investors’ demat accounts are likely to happen on October 6.
The tentative listing date for the Glottis IPO on the BSE and NSE is scheduled for Tuesday, October 7.
Use of IPO Proceeds
Glottis Ltd. plans to use the net proceeds from its IPO primarily to fund capital expenditure, including the purchase of commercial vehicles and containers. The remaining funds will be allocated for general corporate purposes.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.