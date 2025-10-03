Glottis IPO GMP And Allotment In Spotlight; Check Status, GMP, Listing Date

After the conclusion of the subscription process on October 1, the allotment status for the Glottis IPO will be finalised on Friday, October 3.

The Glottis IPO was oversubscribed 2.05 times on the final day of subscription.

Institutional investors (QIB): 1.87 times.

Non-Institutional investors (NII): 2.97 times.

Retail investors: 1.42 times.

The Glottis Ltd. IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 307 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 1.24 crore shares raising Rs 160 crore and an offer-for-sale of 1.14 crore shares amounting to Rs 147 crore.

The IPO was priced at a band of Rs 120 to Rs 129 per share.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the IPO. KFin Technologies Ltd. has been appointed as the issue’s registrar.