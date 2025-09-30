Glottis IPO: Check Day 2 Subscription, GMP, Other Details
The IPO has been priced at a band of Rs 120 to Rs 129 per share.
Glottis Ltd.'s initial public offering has opened for its second day of bidding on Tuesday. The IPO was subscribed 0.42 times on the first day on Monday. The company specialises in logistics solutions across ocean, air and road transport.
The IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 307 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 1.24 crore shares raising Rs 160 crore and an offer-for-sale of 1.14 crore shares amounting to Rs 147 crore. The IPO has been priced at a band of Rs 120 to Rs 129 per share.
The application lot size for retail investors is 114 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,706 at the upper end of the price band. For SNIIs, the lot size is 14 lots (1,596 shares), amounting to Rs 2,05,884, while BNIIs can apply for 68 lots (7,752 shares), needing an investment of Rs 10,00,008.
The Glottis IPO is set to close on Oct. 1, with the tentative allotment expected on Oct. 3. Refunds and credit of shares to investors’ demat accounts are likely to happen on Oct. 6. The tentative listing date for the Glottis IPO on the BSE and NSE is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 7.
Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the IPO. KFin Technologies Ltd. has been appointed as the issue’s registrar.
About Glottis And Use Of Proceeds
Glottis Ltd., founded in June 2024, offers end-to-end services including freight forwarding, road transport, warehousing, 3PL and customs clearance.
The company plans to use the net proceeds from its IPO primarily to fund capital expenditure, including the purchase of commercial vehicles and containers. The remaining funds will be allocated for general corporate purposes.
Subscription: Day Two
Glottis IPO was subscribed 0.54 times or 54% as of 11:18 a.m. on Tuesday.
Institutional investors: 1.79
Non-Institutional investors (NII): 0.26 times.
Retail investors: 0.39 times.
Glottis: IPO GMP
The latest grey market premium of Glottis is Rs 15 as of 9:53 a.m. according to Investorgain.com. The stock's estimated listing price is Rs 149, implying a gain of 15.50% over the IPO price of Rs 129.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.