Globe Civil Projects Files Draft Prospectus For IPO

Globe Civil Projects Ltd. on Thursday filed its preliminary papers for its initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The public offer will only include fresh issue of 1.9 crore shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus. The company, however, did not reveal how much it plans to raise through this issue.

Ved Prakash Khurana, Nipun Khurana and Vipul Khurana are the promoters of the Delhi-based company.

MEFCom Capital Markets Ltd. will be the book-running lead manager for the issue and KFin Technologies Ltd. will be the registrar of the issue. The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

The company will use Rs 75 crore for funding working capital and Rs 14.06 crore will be used for purchase of construction equipment or machineries. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.