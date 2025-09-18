GK Energy IPO: GMP, Price Band, Lot Size, Important Dates And More

GK Energy IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 464.26 crore. The mainboard IPO comprises a fresh issue of 2.61 crore equity shares, aggregating to Rs 400 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 42 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 64.26 crore.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 145 and Rs 153 per share.

Retail investors can apply for a minimum of one lot, which consists of 98 shares, amounting to an investment of Rs 14,994 at the upper limit of the price band. For small non-institutional investors (sNII), the minimum application size is 14 lots, or 1,372 shares, amounting to Rs 2,09,916. Big NIIs (bNII) are required to apply for at least 67 lots, or 6,566 shares, amounting to Rs 10,04,598.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.