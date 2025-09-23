GK Energy IPO GMP In Focus Ahead Of Final Day Of Subscription; Check Allotment Date And More

GK Energy Ltd.’s initial public offering (IPO), which opened on September 19, is scheduled to close on Tuesday, September 23. The Maharashtra-based company provides engineering, procurement and commissioning (EPC) services for solar-powered agricultural water pump systems under Component B of the Central Government’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme.

According to the BSE data, the issue was oversubscribed 6.41 times, receiving bids for 14,22,47,882 shares against 2,21,80,828 shares on offer. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was oversubscribed 10.05 times, retail investors 6.84 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 2.90 times.

With just a day left before the subscription closes, the grey market premium (GMP) for the GK Energy IPO is in focus today. According to the current trends, the GMP for the mainboard issue has declined slightly since the IPO opened for subscription on September 19.