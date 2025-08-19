Business NewsIPOsGem Aromatics IPO: Check Day One Subscription Status, GMP, Other Details
Gem Aromatics IPO: Check Day One Subscription Status, GMP, Other Details

Gem Aromatics IPO was subscribed 0.30 times as of 12:21 p.m., on Tuesday.

19 Aug 2025, 12:49 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Gem Aromatics IPO GMP
Gem Aromatics IPO: Shares of Gem Aromatics will be listed on both the BSE and National Stock Exchange. (Image: Gem Aromatics/ LinkedIn)
Gem Aromatics IPO: Gem Aromatics Ltd.'s initial public offer was subscribed 0.30 times when the issue opened for bidding. It is is a book-built issue worth Rs 451.25 crore. The mainboard issue comprises a fresh issue of 54 lakh shares, totalling Rs 175 crore, and an offer-for-sale component of 85 lakh shares, worth Rs 276.25 crore.

Gem Aromatics IPO Details 

  • IPO opens: Aug. 19

  • IPO closes: Aug. 21

  • Issue size: 1.39 crore shares

  • Fresh issue: Rs 175 crore

  • Tentative allotment date: Aug. 22

  • Tentative listing date: Aug. 26

  • Face value: Rs 2 per share

  • Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO

  • Listing platform: BSE, NSE

Gem Aromatics IPO Objectives

Gem Aromatics intends to fulfill prepayment or repayment for all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings. The company will also use proceeds for general corporate purpose.

Gem Aromatics IPO GMP 

Grey Market Premium for Gem Aromatics is at Rs 28 as of 9:00 a.m., as per details on Investorgain website. According to GMP, Gem Aromatics is expected to list at Rs 353 apiece, which implied 8.62% premium over issue price.

Gem Aromatics IPO Subscribed 0.30 Times On Day One 

Gem Aromatics IPO was subscribed 0.30 times as of 12:21 p.m., on Tuesday.

  • Qualified Institutions: Nil

  • Non-Institutional Buyers: 0.25

  • Retail Investors: 0.49 times.

  • Employee portion: Nil

Gem Aromatics Financials 

Gem Aromatics' revenue from operations surged by 11.4% to Rs 503.95 crore in fiscal 2025, compared to Rs 452.45 crore in the previous fiscal.

Its profit soared 6.5% to Rs 53.38 crore for fiscal 2025 from Rs 50.10 crore in the preceding fiscal year.

