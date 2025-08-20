Gem Aromatics IPO Subscribed 2.9 Times On Day 2, Check GMP

Gem Aromatics Ltd.'s initial public offer has been subscribed 2.9 times on the second day of bidding on Wednesday.

It is a book-built issue worth Rs 451.25 crore. The mainboard issue comprises a fresh issue of 54 lakh shares, totalling Rs 175 crore, and an offer-for-sale component of 85 lakh shares, worth Rs 276.25 crore.