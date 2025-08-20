Business NewsIPOsGem Aromatics IPO Subscribed 2.9 Times On Day 2, Check GMP
ADVERTISEMENT

Gem Aromatics IPO Subscribed 2.9 Times On Day 2, Check GMP

The mainboard issue comprises a fresh issue of 54 lakh shares.

20 Aug 2025, 08:41 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>IPO day 2 of Gem Aromatics. (Photo source: Unsplash)</p></div>
IPO day 2 of Gem Aromatics. (Photo source: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Gem Aromatics Ltd.'s initial public offer has been subscribed 2.9 times on the second day of bidding on Wednesday.

It is a book-built issue worth Rs 451.25 crore. The mainboard issue comprises a fresh issue of 54 lakh shares, totalling Rs 175 crore, and an offer-for-sale component of 85 lakh shares, worth Rs 276.25 crore.

Gem Aromatics IPO Details 

  • IPO opens: Aug. 19

  • IPO closes: Aug. 21

  • Issue size: 1.39 crore shares

  • Fresh issue: Rs 175 crore

  • Tentative allotment date: Aug. 22

  • Tentative listing date: Aug. 26

  • Face value: Rs 2 per share

  • Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO

  • Listing platform: BSE, NSE

Gem Aromatics IPO Objectives

Gem Aromatics intends to fulfill prepayment or repayment for all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings. The company will also use proceeds for general corporate purpose.

Gem Aromatics IPO Subscription Status 

Gem Aromatics IPO was subscribed 2.9 times as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

  • Qualified Institutions: 1.54 times

  • Non-Institutional Buyers: 3.95 times

  • Retail Investors: 3.19 times

Gem Aromatics IPO GMP 

The grey market premium for Gem Aromatics IPO was Rs 26, as of 05:34 p.m. on Aug. 20, according to InvestorGain. This implies a potential listing around Rs 351 per share, marking a premium of 8%.

GMP or grey market price is not an official indicator and is based on market speculation.

ALSO READ

Gem Aromatics Raises Rs 135 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO
Opinion
Gem Aromatics Raises Rs 135 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT