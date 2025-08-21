Gem Aromatics IPO, Shreeji Shipping IPO, Vikram Solar IPO: What Does GMP Signal Ahead Of Allotment On Aug. 22

The initial public offerings (IPOs) of Gem Aromatics, Shreeji Shipping Global, Patel Retail and Vikram Solar will close for subscription On August 21.

The four mainboard issues that opened for subscription on August 19 were fully subscribed on the first day (Tuesday).

As bidding for these four IPOs concludes today, investors will be looking closely at the respective grey market premiums (GMP) of these public issues. The GMP trends can give investors an idea of how the unlisted shares are trading on the private market and at what share price these stocks can list on the bourses next week.

Here’s a look at what the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates for these IPOs.