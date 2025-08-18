Gem Aromatics IPO: Here's What GMP Signals Ahead Of Launch Tomorrow

Gem Aromatics IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 451.25 crore. The mainboard issue comprises a fresh issue of 54 lakh shares, totalling Rs 175 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 85 lakh shares, worth Rs 276.25 crore.

The price band for the Gem Aromatics IPO has been set between Rs 309 and Rs 325 per share. The minimum application size is 46 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,214 for retail investors. For sNII investors, the minimum bid is 14 lots (644 shares), amounting to Rs 2,09,300, while for big NII investors, it is 67 lots (3,082 shares), requiring an investment of Rs 10,01,650.

The IPO will remain open for subscription till Aug. 21. The IPO allotment status is scheduled to be finalised on Aug. 22. This will be followed by initiation of refunds to unsuccessful applicants and credit of shares to the demat accounts of successful applicants on Aug. 25.

Shares of Gem Aromatics Ltd. are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 26.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is acting as the issue registrar.