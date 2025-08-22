Gem Aromatics IPO Allotment Soon: Check Steps To Verify Status And Latest GMP

The share allotment status of Gem Aromatics Ltd. is likely be finalised today, on August 22.

The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on August 25. Shares will also be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Gem Aromatics Ltd. saw strong demand, being oversubscribed by 30.27 times on the final day of bidding. The IPO received bids for 29,61,15,202 shares against an offer of 97,82,363 shares, according to NSE.

Among investor categories, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the charge, subscribing 55.28 times their allocated portion. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) followed with a subscription of 45.06 times, while retail investors booked their quota 10.31 times, reflecting strong interest across the board.

Investors who applied for the Gem Aromatics IPO can verify their allotment status on the BSE and NSE websites, as well as on the portal of the registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd.