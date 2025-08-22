Gem Aromatics IPO Allotment Soon: Check Steps To Verify Status And Latest GMP
The Gem Aromatics IPO opened for subscription on Aug. 19 and closed on Aug. 21.
The share allotment status of Gem Aromatics Ltd. is likely be finalised today, on August 22.
The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on August 25. Shares will also be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Gem Aromatics Ltd. saw strong demand, being oversubscribed by 30.27 times on the final day of bidding. The IPO received bids for 29,61,15,202 shares against an offer of 97,82,363 shares, according to NSE.
Among investor categories, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the charge, subscribing 55.28 times their allocated portion. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) followed with a subscription of 45.06 times, while retail investors booked their quota 10.31 times, reflecting strong interest across the board.
Investors who applied for the Gem Aromatics IPO can verify their allotment status on the BSE and NSE websites, as well as on the portal of the registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd.
Gem Aromatics IPO: Steps To Check Allotment Status On BSE
Go to the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Select “Equity” in the “Issue Type” field.
Choose “Gem Aromatics Ltd.” from the “Issue Name” dropdown.
Enter your Application Number or PAN.
Complete the Captcha verification.
Click “Search” to view your allotment status.
Gem Aromatics IPO: Steps To Check Allotment Status On NSE
Visit the NSE IPO allotment page: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.
Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details.”
Pick the company symbol "GEMAROMA" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your PAN and Application Number.
Click “Submit” to check your allotment status.
Gem Aromatics IPO: Steps To Check Allotment Status On KFin Technologies
Visit the KFinTech IPO allotment page: https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.
Select ‘Gem Aromatics Ltd.’ from the IPO name dropdown.
Choose your identification method: PAN, Application Number, or DP ID/Client ID.
Enter the relevant details for your selected option.
Click “Submit” to view your IPO allotment status.
Gem Aromatics IPO GMP Today
Gem Aromatics IPO’s last grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 28, as of 4:00 p.m. on August 22. With the upper end of the price band of Rs 325 per share, the IPO’s estimated listing price is around Rs 353, implying an expected gain of around 8.62% per share.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Gem Aromatics IPO Listing Date
Shares of Gem Aromatics Ltd. are expected to list on the NSE and BSE on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.
About Gem Aromatics Ltd And Its IPO
Gem Aromatics IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 451.25 crore. The offer comprises a fresh issue of 54 lakh shares aggregating Rs 175 crore and an offer for sale of 85 lakh shares worth Rs 276.25 crore. The IPO’s price band was set between Rs 309 and Rs 325 per share.
Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is serving as the book-running lead manager for the Gem Aromatics IPO, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.
Gem Aromatics Ltd., incorporated in October 1997, manufactures speciality ingredients like essential oils, aroma chemicals and value-added derivatives. Its products are used in oral care, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, wellness, pain management and personal care. The company offers 70 products divided into four categories. In fiscal 2025, Gem Aromatics served 225 domestic customers and 44 international clients across 18 countries, including the Americas, Asia, Africa and Australia.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.