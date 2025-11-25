Gallard Steel IPO Listing In Focus: Check Date, GMP, Expected Share Price Ahead Of Market Debut

Indore-based engineered steel castings manufacturer Gallard Steel Ltd. which concluded its initial public offering (IPO) on November 21, received a fantastic response from investors. The SME IPO was oversubscribed nearly 350 times.

According to BSE data, NIIs and RIIs led the demand, subscribing 463.85 and 351.58 times, respectively. The QIB portion was oversubscribed 228.48 times.

Ahead of its listing, the grey market premium for the Gallard Steel IPO has been a topic of discussion. Private market investors will continue to monitor the GMP for the SME IPO to gauge the market sentiment.

The GMP for the SME IPO has increased since the IPO opened for subscription on November 19.

The allotment status for the IPO was finalised on Monday. The company is scheduled to initiate refunds and share transfer to Demat accounts today, November 25.

Shares of Gallard Steel Ltd. are expected to list on the BSE SME on Wednesday, November 26.