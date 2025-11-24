Gallard Steel IPO Allotment Status: How To Check On BSE And Registrar's Website

The allotment for the Gallard Steel IPO will be finalised on Monday, and the company's shares will list on the BSE SME on Wednesday, November 26.

The initial public offering of Gallard Steel received an overwhelming response from the investors as the SME issue was oversubscribed 349.40 times on the last day of bidding on Friday. According to BSE data, NIIs and RIIs led the demand, subscribing 463.85 and 351.58 times, respectively. The QIB portion was oversubscribed 228.48 times.

Investors can check the Gallard Steel SME IPO allotment status on the official websites of BSE and Ankit Consultancy, the registrar for the issue, by following the step-by-step guide provided below.

Gallard Steel IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 37.50 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 0.25 crore shares of Rs 37.50 crore. The price band for the SME IPO is set at Rs 142.00 to Rs 150.00 per share. Seren Capital Pvt. Ltd is the book-running lead manager and Ankit Consultancy Pvt. Ltd is the registrar of the issue. The Market Maker of the company is Asnani Stock Broker Pvt.Ltd..