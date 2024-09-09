Gajanand International IPO Opens For Subscription — Check Price Band And Key Details

The shares are priced at Rs 36 each. Fast Track Finsec Pvt. Ltd. is managing the issue as the book-running lead manager, while Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. will act as the registrar. Nikunj Stock Brokers is the market maker for this IPO.

The allotment for the Gajanand International IPO is expected to be finalised on September 12 and the shares will be listed on the NSE SME platform, with a tentative listing date of September 16.

The subscription period for the Gajanand International IPO runs from September 9 to September 11. Retail investors can apply for a minimum of 3000 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 1,08,000. High-net-worth individuals must bid for at least 6000 shares, amounting to Rs 2,16,000.

As per the company's red herring prospectus, 50% of the net issue shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Investors while the remaining will be allocated to investors other than Retail Individual Investors.