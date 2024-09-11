Gajanand International IPO Subscribed Nearly 12 Times So Far On Day Three

The initial public offering of Gajanand International Ltd. has been subscribed nearly 12 times on the third and final day of subscription so far. The IPO was subscribed 4.43 times on Tuesday, and 1.03 times on the first day of bidding on Monday, led by demand from retail investors.

The Rs 20.65 crore IPO is a fixed-price issue of 57.36 lakh shares. The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 36 per share. Retail investors can apply for a minimum of 3,000 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 1,08,000. High-net-worth individuals must bid for at least 6000 shares, amounting to Rs 2,16,000.

The SME IPO will close on September 11 and the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised by September 12. The company's shares are expected to be listed on NSE SME, with the tentative listing date set for September 16.

Fast Track Finsec Pvt. Ltd. is managing the issue as the book-running lead manager, while Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. will act as the registrar. Nikunj Stock Brokers is the market maker for this IPO.