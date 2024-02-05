Gabriel Pet Straps IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Soon; Check Allotment Status Here
The allotment of shares for Gabriel Pet Straps Limited will be finalised on Monday, February 5.
Gabriel Pet Straps IPO: On its last day of subscription, the total subscription for the IPO reached 246.20 times, with non-institutional buyers subscribing 361.56 times, and retail investors 122.92 times, as per chittogarh.com.
Gabriel Pet Straps IPO is a fixed price issue of Rs 8.06 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 7.98 lakh shares. The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 101 per share.
Investors can follow the steps mentioned below to check the Gabriel Pet Straps IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd and on the BSE website.
How to check Gabriel Pet Straps IPO allotment status on the Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd?
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
Choose "Gabriel Pet Straps Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary ID, or PAN Number.
Enter the required information, such as your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary ID.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
How to check Gabriel Pet Straps IPO allotment status on BSE Website?
Go to the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Gabriel Pet Straps Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Gabriel Pet Straps IPO Listing Date
Shares of Gabriel Pet Straps Limited are set to be listed on BSE SME on Wednesday, February 7.
Gabriel Pet Straps IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Wednesday, January 31
IPO Close Date: Friday, February 2
Basis of Allotment: Monday, February 5
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, February 6
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, February 6
Listing Date: Wednesday, February 7
About Gabriel Pet Straps
Gabriel Pet Straps, founded in 2020, manufactures and sells custom Pet Straps for heavy material packaging. Based in Rajkot, Gujarat, the company offers a range of strap sizes and colors, with optional direct printing. Serving industries like cotton, packaging, and paper, their facility produces straps from 9mm to 32mm in width. Operating across India with a network in 10 states, as of October 2023, the company employed 26 people in its factory and office.