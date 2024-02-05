Gabriel Pet Straps IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Soon; Check Allotment Status Here

Gabriel Pet Straps IPO: On its last day of subscription, the total subscription for the IPO reached 246.20 times, with non-institutional buyers subscribing 361.56 times, and retail investors 122.92 times, as per chittogarh.com.

Gabriel Pet Straps IPO is a fixed price issue of Rs 8.06 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 7.98 lakh shares. The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 101 per share.

The allotment of Gabriel Pet Straps Limited shares will be finalised today.

Investors can follow the steps mentioned below to check the Gabriel Pet Straps IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd and on the BSE website.