Gabion Technologies SME IPO Shows Strong GMP, Hinting at 30–37% Listing Pop; Check Key Details

Gabion Technologies IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 29.16 crore. The IPO consists entirely of a fresh issue of 36 lakh equity shares. The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 76 to Rs 81 per share.

The lot size for one application is 1,600 shares. Retail investors are required to apply for a minimum of two lots, or 3,200 shares, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 2,59,200 based on the upper limit of the IPO price band.

The allotment of shares for the Gabion Technologies IPO is expected to be finalised on Jan. 9. The company’s shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform, with a tentative listing date of Jan. 13.

GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar.