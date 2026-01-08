Gabion Technologies IPO GMP In Focus As Subscription Soars On Final Day; Check Allotment And Listing Date

The initial public offering (IPO) of Gabion Technologies which opened for subscription on Tuesday, January 6, will conclude its subscription process today, January 8. The SME IPO continued its fantastic run on Day 2 with investors bidding for 50,21,90,400 shares against the 25,77,600 shares on offer. The 29.16-crore SME issue was subscribed over 190 times on Day 2.

The grey market premium for the IPO has remained strong, despite surging investor interest; the GMP has increased by 20% since January 2, when it was Rs 25.

Incorporated in 2008, Gabion Technologies India Ltd. manufactures steel gabions and offers geosynthetics, geotechnical engineering and ground improvement services worldwide.

As subscription for the Gabion Technologies IPO enters its final day, here’s a look at the latest grey market premium (GMP), offer size, price band, allotment date, listing date and other key details.