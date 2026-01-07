Gabion Technologies IPO Day 2: GMP Trends & Subscription Surge Signal Strong Investor Interest

The initial public offering (IPO) of Gabion Technologies which opened for subscription on Tuesday, Jan. 6, received fantastic response from the investors as the 29.16-crore SME issue was subscribed over 57 times on Day 1. Incorporated in 2008, Gabion Technologies India Ltd. manufactures steel gabions and offers geosynthetics, geotechnical engineering and ground improvement services worldwide.

The grey market premium for the IPO remains strong, despite surging investor interest; the GMP has increased by 20% since January 2, when it was Rs 25.

As subscription for the Gabion Technologies IPO enters its second day, here’s a look at the latest grey market premium (GMP), offer size, price band, listing date and other key details.