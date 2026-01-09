Gabion Technologies IPO Allotment: Steps To Check Status, Latest GMP And More
The Gabion Technologies IPO comprised entirely a fresh issue of 36 lakh shares.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Gabion Technologies was open for bidding from Jan. 6 to 8. The BSE SME issue saw strong demand, with an overall subscription of 826 times. The IPO attracted bids for 1,97,97,61,600 shares against the 23,96,800 shares on offer during the three-day subscription period.
The Rs 29.16-crore IPO was subscribed 1,467.78 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category. The retail portion of the IPO was booked 867.23 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) also showed solid participation, subscribing their category 271.13 times.
The grey market premium indicates that investors could see strong listing gains when the stock debuts next week.
With the bidding period now over, Gabion Technologies IPO’s allotment is tentatively scheduled for Friday, Jan. 9. The credit of shares to demat accounts and the initiation of refunds are both expected on Monday, Jan. 12. Gabion Technologies IPO listing date has been tentatively fixed as Jan. 13. Shares of the company will be listed on the BSE SME platform.
GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar. Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt. Ltd. is the market maker for the IPO.
Applicants can check their allotment status today (Jan. 9), either on the BSE website or through Kfin Technologies Ltd.
Gabion Technologies IPO: How To Check Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the BSE allotment page here
Under the issue type field, select equity.
From the issue name dropdown, choose Gabion Technologies India Limited.
Enter your application number or PAN.
Complete the captcha verification.
Click search to check your allotment status.
Gabion Technologies IPO: How To Check Allotment Status On KFin Technologies
Go to the KFinTech IPO allotment page here.
From the IPO name dropdown, select Gabion Technologies India Ltd.
Choose an identification method: PAN, Application Number or Demat Account.
Enter the details for the selected method.
Click submit to view your allotment status.
Gabion Technologies IPO GMP Today
According to InvestorGain, the latest grey market premium (GMP) for the Gabion Technologies IPO stood at Rs 32 at 9:39 a.m. on Jan. 9. Considering the upper end of the IPO’s price band of Rs 81, the latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 113. The GMP indicates an expected gain of about 39.51% per share on listing.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
About Gabion Technologies India Ltd.
Gabion Technologies India Ltd. was incorporated in February 2008. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of steel gabions, as well as providing geosynthetics, geotechnical engineering, and ground improvement services on a global scale.
The company supplies its products and services to government bodies, contractors, private clients, consultants and authorities, catering to sectors like infrastructure development, retaining walls, slope stabilisation, rockfall protection, irrigation projects and mining.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.