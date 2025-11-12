Fujiyama Power Systems (UTL Solar) IPO: Latest GMP Signals Flat Listing Ahead Of Nov. 13 Launch

Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd. is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) to raise over Rs 800 crore from the primary market.

The parent company operates under the brand name UTL Solar and provides products and solutions for the rooftop solar industry. They produce a variety of products, including solar panels, inverters, and batteries.

Ahead of the IPO launch, the grey market premium (GMP) indicated a flat listing for the company’s shares.

Here's a look at the latest GMP and other key details ahead of the launch of the Fujiyama Power Systems IPO on November 13.