Fujiyama Power Systems (UTL Solar) IPO GMP Remains Flat As Mainboard Offer Opens; Check Details

Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd. will launch its initial public offering (IPO) to raise over Rs 800 crore from the primary market on Thursday, November 13.

The parent company operates under the brand name UTL Solar and provides products and solutions for the rooftop solar industry. They produce a variety of products, including solar panels, inverters, and batteries.

Ahead of the IPO launch, the grey market premium (GMP) indicates a flat listing for the company’s shares.

Here's a look at the latest GMP and other key details of the Fujiyama Power Systems IPO.