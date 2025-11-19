Fujiyama Power IPO Listing: Check Date, Expected Share Price, GMP Ahead Of D-Street Debut

The share allotment status for the Fujiyama Power Systems was finalised on Tuesday, November 18. Post allotment, all eyes would be on the listing of the UTL Solar's shares on the bourses this week.

Shares of Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd. will list on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, November 20.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd. was oversubscribed 2.14 times, with investors bidding for over 56 crore shares against 26.34 crore shares on offer.

Ahead of its listing, the grey market premium, an unofficial barometer of the expected share price, showed marginal absolute gains, rising 2x times from the previous day. The grey market premium (GMP) for the Fujiyama Power Systems IPO indicates a positive listing gain of nearly 1-2% per share over the issue price.