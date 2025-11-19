Fujiyama Power IPO Listing: Check Date, Expected Share Price, GMP Ahead Of D-Street Debut
Fujiyama Power Expected Listing Price: Based on the current GMP, investors can expect the stock to debut at a premium of around 1-2%.
The share allotment status for the Fujiyama Power Systems was finalised on Tuesday, November 18. Post allotment, all eyes would be on the listing of the UTL Solar's shares on the bourses this week.
Shares of Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd. will list on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, November 20.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd. was oversubscribed 2.14 times, with investors bidding for over 56 crore shares against 26.34 crore shares on offer.
Ahead of its listing, the grey market premium, an unofficial barometer of the expected share price, showed marginal absolute gains, rising 2x times from the previous day. The grey market premium (GMP) for the Fujiyama Power Systems IPO indicates a positive listing gain of nearly 1-2% per share over the issue price.
Fujiyama Power Systems IPO GMP Today
The GMP for the Fujiyama Power Systems IPO was Rs 3 as of 8:00 a.m. on November 19, indicating a marginal listing gain of 1.32%.
This means that the unlisted shares of the Noida-based manufacturer of solar industry products were trading at Rs 231 in the private market.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data based on InvestorGain.
Fujiyama Power Systems IPO
The Fujiyama Power Systems IPO was a book-building issue of Rs 828 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 2.63 crore shares worth Rs 600 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of one crore shares, amounting to Rs 228 crore.
The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 216 to Rs 228 per share.
To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for at least a single lot size of 65 shares, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 14,820.
Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.
Fujiyama Power Systems IPO: Use Of Proceeds
The company has proposed using proceeds from the IPO to finance a manufacturing facility, clear debt, and for general corporate purposes.
About Fujiyama Power Systems
Fujiyama Power Systems manufactures products for the solar industry. Its major products include UPS, solar inverters, solar panels and batteries. The product portfolio includes over 522 SKUs, covering solar inverters, solar panels, and inverter battery (lithium-ion), online UPS, offline UPS, Solar management units, among others.
They serve customers through a PAN-India network of over 725 distributors, 5,546 dealers, and 1,100 exclusive UTL (Shoppe) franchisees.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.