Freshara Agro Exports IPO: Check GMP, Day Two Subscription Status And Other Key Details

The initial public offering of Freshara Agro Exports Ltd. has been subscribed over 15 times on the second day of bidding on Friday. The SME IPO was booked 12.31 times on the opening day on Thursday.

The book-building offer, worth Rs 75.39 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 64.99 lakh shares.

Investors who want to apply for the Freshara Agro Exports IPO may check these details before subscribing to the issue.