Forge Auto International IPO Day 2: GMP, Subscription Status And More

Forge Auto International Ltd.'s initial public offering opened on September 26 and was subscribed 4.61 times on Day 1. The SME issue consists entirely of a fresh issue of 28.8 lakh shares, totalling Rs 31.1 crore.

The subscription for Forge Auto International IPO will remain open till September 30.

The price band for the Forge Auto International IPO has been fixed at Rs 102 to Rs 108 per share. Retail investors can apply for the issue with a minimum lot size of 1 lot or 1,200 shares, totalling an investment of Rs 1,29,600.

As per the company's red herring prospectus, of the 28,80,000 shares offered - 19% is reserved for Qualified Institutions, 14.25% for Non-institutional investors, 33.25% for Retail investors and 28.42% for Anchor investors.

Bigshare Services Pvt. has been appointed as the registrar for the Forge Auto International IPO, whereas Hem Securities Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue.

Forge Auto International IPO’s market maker is Hem Finlease Pvt.