Fonebox Retail (Fonebook) IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Soon; Check Status Here

The subscription period for Fonebox Retail IPO (Fonebook IPO) concluded on January 30. On the last day, the total subscription reached 659.42 times, with institutional investors subscribing 138.69 times, non-institutional buyers subscribing 819.99 times, and retail investors subscribing 886.32 times, as per the website chittorgarh.com.

Fonebook IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 20.37 crore with a price band set at Rs 66 to Rs 70 per share.