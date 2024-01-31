Fonebox Retail (Fonebook) IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Soon; Check Status Here
The allotment of shares for Fonebox Retail Limited are set to be finalised on Thursday, January 25.
The subscription period for Fonebox Retail IPO (Fonebook IPO) concluded on January 30. On the last day, the total subscription reached 659.42 times, with institutional investors subscribing 138.69 times, non-institutional buyers subscribing 819.99 times, and retail investors subscribing 886.32 times, as per the website chittorgarh.com.
Fonebook IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 20.37 crore with a price band set at Rs 66 to Rs 70 per share.
Fonebox Retail (Fonebook) IPO Allotment Date
The allotment for the Fonebook IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.
Investors can check Fonebox Retail IPO allotment status on the official webiste of the registrar for IPO, Kfin Technologies Limited.
How to check Fonebox Retail IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies Limited
Visit the KFINTECH website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Fonebox Retail Limited" from the drop-down list. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalised).
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.
Complete the 'captcha'.
Click "Submit" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Fonebox Retail IPO (Fonebook IPO) Listing Date
Fonebox Retail IPO will list on NSE SME on Friday, February 2, 2024.
Fonebox Retail IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Thursday, January 25
IPO Close Date: Tuesday, January 30
Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, January 31
Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, February 1
Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, February 1
Listing Date: Friday, February 2
Fonebox Retail IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: 2,910,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 20.37 crore)
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Price band: Rs 66 to Rs 70 per share
Lot size: 2000 Shares
About Fonebox Retail Limited
Fonebox Retail Limited is a store where you can buy different brands of smartphones like Vivo, Apple, Samsung, and more. They have two brands called Fonebook and Fonebox. Besides phones, they also sell other electronic items like laptops, washing machines, smart TVs, air conditioners, and refrigerators from brands like TCL, Haier, Mi, and more.
In Gujarat, they have a total of 153 stores, with 40 owned by the company and the rest operated by franchisees. They have both company-owned stores and stores run by franchisees in over 20 cities. As of July 31, 2023, the company has 130 employees.