Five Major IPOs Of 2025: Tata Capital, LG Electronics India, PhysicsWallah, NSE And PhonePe

India’s primary market is buzzing with activity, with proceeds from the initial public offerings in October likely to cross a record $5 billion, as per Bloomberg data. This week alone is seeing two of the biggest IPOs of the year. Tata Capital and LG Electronics' IPO opened this week to cumulatively raise over Rs 27,000 crore.

Apart from these, PhysicsWallah, PhonePe and the National Stock Exchange are also expected to launch their IPOs this year. Together, these five IPOs constitute the biggest IPOs for the domestic market .

Notably, the IPO boom is being driven by companies looking to raise capital for expansion in one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies. This surge in demand is supported by a deep pool of domestic investors and millions of retail participants, many of whom have been drawn in by a historic nine-year rally in the country’s benchmark stock indices.

Here’s a breakdown of the IPO Details