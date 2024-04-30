FirstCry To Refile IPO Papers With Additional KPI Disclosure, Updated Financials

Online retailer BrainBees Solutions Pvt., the parent of FirstCry, is expected to refile papers soon for its initial public offering after SEBI sought additional information and sent back its initial set of documents.

FirstCry will refile its papers with updated financials up until the December quarter of financial year 2023 and additional information on certain key performance indicators, according to two persons familiar with the matter. The Securities and Exchange Board of India had found certain KPI disclosure-related issues and sought clarity from the company, they said on the condition of anonymity.

FirstCry's KPIs include annual unique transacting customers, total orders placed, average order value, gross merchandise volume and its growth, according to its first draft red herring prospectus filed in December.