Final Day! Tenneco Clean Air IPO GMP: What Does Grey Market Signal On Day 3 Of Subscription

Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd., which launched its initial public offering (IPO) to raise over Rs 3,500 crore from the primary market on November 12 will conclude its subscription process today, on November 14.

The mainboard offer was fully subscribed during the initial few hours on Thursday. The IPO was booked 2.93 times on Thursday, day 2 of subscription.

The grey market premium (GMP) for the Tenneco Clean Air IPO has been fluctuating since the last few days but still indicates a positive listing gain of nearly 19% per share over the issue price. Earlier, the GMP for the mainboard offer had declined by as much as 30% since Friday, November 7, when the grey market premium was Rs 87, but showed gains when the IPO opened on November 12. But has declined marginally since the last couple of days.

As bidding for the public issue concludes today, here are all the details you need to know about the initial public offering of Tenneco Clean Air.