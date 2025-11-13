Final Day! PhysicsWallah IPO GMP Tumbles As Subscription Enters Day 3

Delhi-based leading ed-tech firm PhysicsWallah Ltd. will conclude its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, November 13. The mainboard offer has received a muted response from investors with an overall subscription of 0.13 or 13% on Day 2.

Despite the lack of investor enthusiasm, the grey market premium for the Physics Wallah IPO has been topping the 'Business and Finance' trending charts for the last few days. Private market investors will continue to monitor the GMP for the mainboard offer to gauge the market sentiment as bidding for the shares enters its final day. Investors will hope for renewed interest after a dull response in the first two days.

Here's a look at the latest grey market premium (GMP), allotment date, listing date and other key details about Physics Wallah IPO.