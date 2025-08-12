Final Day! Medistep Healthcare IPO: Check GMP, Subscription Status, Allotment Date And Status
The initial public offering (IPO) of Medistep Healthcare, which opened for subscription on August 8, will conclude its bidding today.
The SME IPO was subscribed close to 300 times on Tuesday. The public issue was subscribed close to 80 times on Day 2 and close to 10 times on Day 1.
Here's all you need to know about the SME issue, including the latest grey market premium (GMP), final day subscription status breakdown, price band, allotment date, and listing date. Also, find the list of websites where investors can check their allotment status once it is finalised.
Medistep Healthcare IPO Day 3 Subscription Status
The IPO was subscribed 321.13 times as of 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday
Non-Institutional Buyers: 236.73times
Retail Investors: 393.53 times
Subscription Status will be upated at regular intervals
Medistep Healthcare IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) for the Medistep Healthcare IPO stood at Rs 13 as of 2:30 p.m. on August 12. This means the unlisted shares of Medistep were trading at Rs 56 apiece at a premium of 30.23% on the upper limit of the price band.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Medistep Healthcare IPO: Key Details
The Medistep Healthcare IPO is a fixed price issue of Rs 16.10 crore. It comprises entirely a fresh issue of 37.44 lakh shares.
The price for the issue is set at Rs 43 per share.
Retail investors can invest by bidding for two lots comprising 6,000 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 2,58,000. High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) must bid for at least three lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 3,87,000.
Of the 3,555,000 shares on offer, 47.44% is reserved for non-institutional investors, whereas the remaining 47.52% is reserved for retail investors
Fast Track Finsec Pvt. is the book-running lead manager of the Medistep Healthcare IPO. Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. is the registrar and Nirman Share Brokers Pvt. is the market maker for the issue.
Medistep Healthcare IPO Allotment, Refund And Listing Dates
The Medistep Healthcare IPO allotment status is proposed to be finalised on August 13. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of the successful bidders on August 14, and refunds for non-allottees will take place on the same day.
Shares of Medistep Healthcare are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform on August 18.
Where To Check Medistep Healthcare IPO Allotment Status?
Once the company finalises the allotment, investors who bid for the SME issue can verify their share allotment status on the websites of NSE and IPO registrar, Cameo Corporate Services.
Use Of Proceeds
The company will use proceeds from the IPO to fund capital expenditure for buying plant and machinery, fulfil working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.
About Medistep Healthcare
Medistep Healthcare is a pharmaceutical company that manufactures sanitary pads, energy powder and various pharmaceutical products. The company was incorporated in June 2023.