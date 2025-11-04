Business NewsIPOsFinal Day! Lenskart IPO GMP In Spotlight Today: Check Latest Grey Market Trends And Allotment Date
ADVERTISEMENT

Final Day! Lenskart IPO GMP In Spotlight Today: Check Latest Grey Market Trends And Allotment Date

The grey market premium for the Lenskart Solutions IPO continues to top the 'Business & Finance' trending charts after the mainboard offer was booked over 2 times on Monday.

04 Nov 2025, 08:43 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Lenskart IPO GMP Today
Photo: Shubhayan Bhattacharya/NDTV Profit
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Lenskart Solutions Ltd. concludes its subscription today. The mainboard offer was oversubscribed by 2 times, with investors bidding for 20,11,09,245 shares against the 9,97,61,257 on offer.

Despite the decent response from the investors for the Lenskart IPO, the grey market premium (GMP) for the IPO continues to decline on the final day. Previously, the grey market premium saw a sharp drop due to concerns over the eyewear company’s steep valuation, which is pegged at around Rs 70,000 crore, and which many analysts find to be stretched.

Here's all you need to know about the Lenskart IPO, including the latest grey market premium, subscription status, and other important details regarding the IPO as it concludes its subscription process today.

Lenskart IPO GMP Today

The latest GMP for the Lenskart IPO stood at Rs 59 as of 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday. With a price band of Rs 402, the estimated listing price for the IPO stands at Rs 461 per share, reflecting an expected gain of 14.68% per share. The latest GMP shows an increase from October 29, when the GMP stood at Rs 48 per share, but the GMP trends indicate a declining trend since the IPO opened for subscription on October 31, when the GMP was Rs 95.

The highest ever GMP recorded for the Lenskart IPO was Rs 108 on October 27.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.

Lenskart IPO: Issue Size, Price Band, Lot Size And More

The Lenskart Solutions IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 7,278.02 crore. It includes a fresh issue of 5.35 crore shares, worth Rs 2,150 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 12.76 crore shares, amounting to Rs 5,128.02 crore.

The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 382 to Rs 402 per share.

Each lot size consists of 37 shares, entailing retail investors to invest at least Rs 14,134 to participate in the IPO.

Similarly, small NIIs can apply for a minimum of 14 lots (518 shares), amounting to Rs 2,08,236 investment at the upper end. Meanwhile, big NIIs can apply for at least 68 lots, requiring an investment of Rs 10,11,432 at the upper price end.

The company raised Rs 3,268 crore from anchor investors on Thursday. The company allotted 8.13 crore shares at Rs 402 apiece to 147 anchor investors.

ALSO READ

Lenskart IPO Opens: Should You Apply? Check Issue And Other Key Details —Read HDFC Securities Report
Opinion
Lenskart IPO Opens: Should You Apply? Check Issue And Other Key Details —Read HDFC Securities Report
Read More

Lenskart IPO Allotment and Listing Date

The Lenskart Solutions IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on Thursday, November 6.

Shares of Lenskart Solutions will be listed on the NSE and BSE on Monday, November 10.

Lenskart IPO Day 2 Subscription Status

On the second day of bidding, the Lenskart IPO was subscribed 2.02 times.

  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 1.64 times

  • Non-Institutional Investors (NIIS): 1.89 times

  • Retail Individual Investors: 3.33 times

  • Employee Reserved: 2.62 times

About Lenskart Solutions

Lenskart is a technology-driven eyewear company focused on improving access to affordable, high-quality eyewear. The company primarily sells prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses and related accessories through a direct-to-consumer model under its own brands and sub-brands.

With India as its largest market, Lenskart is the country’s largest seller of prescription eyeglasses by volume among organised retailers in FY2025, according to a Redseer Report. Leveraging its scale and supply-chain expertise, Lenskart has also expanded into select international markets including Japan, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

ALSO READ

India Is The 'Dumbest IPO Market', Says Shankar Sharma Amid Lenskart Valuation Debate
Opinion
India Is The 'Dumbest IPO Market', Says Shankar Sharma Amid Lenskart Valuation Debate
Read More

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT