Final Day! Lenskart IPO GMP In Spotlight Today: Check Latest Grey Market Trends And Allotment Date

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Lenskart Solutions Ltd. concludes its subscription today. The mainboard offer was oversubscribed by 2 times, with investors bidding for 20,11,09,245 shares against the 9,97,61,257 on offer.

Despite the decent response from the investors for the Lenskart IPO, the grey market premium (GMP) for the IPO continues to decline on the final day. Previously, the grey market premium saw a sharp drop due to concerns over the eyewear company’s steep valuation, which is pegged at around Rs 70,000 crore, and which many analysts find to be stretched.

Here's all you need to know about the Lenskart IPO, including the latest grey market premium, subscription status, and other important details regarding the IPO as it concludes its subscription process today.