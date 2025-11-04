Final Day! Lenskart IPO GMP In Spotlight Today: Check Latest Grey Market Trends And Allotment Date
The grey market premium for the Lenskart Solutions IPO continues to top the 'Business & Finance' trending charts after the mainboard offer was booked over 2 times on Monday.
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Lenskart Solutions Ltd. concludes its subscription today. The mainboard offer was oversubscribed by 2 times, with investors bidding for 20,11,09,245 shares against the 9,97,61,257 on offer.
Despite the decent response from the investors for the Lenskart IPO, the grey market premium (GMP) for the IPO continues to decline on the final day. Previously, the grey market premium saw a sharp drop due to concerns over the eyewear company’s steep valuation, which is pegged at around Rs 70,000 crore, and which many analysts find to be stretched.
Here's all you need to know about the Lenskart IPO, including the latest grey market premium, subscription status, and other important details regarding the IPO as it concludes its subscription process today.
Lenskart IPO GMP Today
The latest GMP for the Lenskart IPO stood at Rs 59 as of 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday. With a price band of Rs 402, the estimated listing price for the IPO stands at Rs 461 per share, reflecting an expected gain of 14.68% per share. The latest GMP shows an increase from October 29, when the GMP stood at Rs 48 per share, but the GMP trends indicate a declining trend since the IPO opened for subscription on October 31, when the GMP was Rs 95.
The highest ever GMP recorded for the Lenskart IPO was Rs 108 on October 27.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Lenskart IPO: Issue Size, Price Band, Lot Size And More
The Lenskart Solutions IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 7,278.02 crore. It includes a fresh issue of 5.35 crore shares, worth Rs 2,150 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 12.76 crore shares, amounting to Rs 5,128.02 crore.
The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 382 to Rs 402 per share.
Each lot size consists of 37 shares, entailing retail investors to invest at least Rs 14,134 to participate in the IPO.
Similarly, small NIIs can apply for a minimum of 14 lots (518 shares), amounting to Rs 2,08,236 investment at the upper end. Meanwhile, big NIIs can apply for at least 68 lots, requiring an investment of Rs 10,11,432 at the upper price end.
The company raised Rs 3,268 crore from anchor investors on Thursday. The company allotted 8.13 crore shares at Rs 402 apiece to 147 anchor investors.
Lenskart IPO Allotment and Listing Date
The Lenskart Solutions IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on Thursday, November 6.
Shares of Lenskart Solutions will be listed on the NSE and BSE on Monday, November 10.
Lenskart IPO Day 2 Subscription Status
On the second day of bidding, the Lenskart IPO was subscribed 2.02 times.
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 1.64 times
Non-Institutional Investors (NIIS): 1.89 times
Retail Individual Investors: 3.33 times
Employee Reserved: 2.62 times
About Lenskart Solutions
Lenskart is a technology-driven eyewear company focused on improving access to affordable, high-quality eyewear. The company primarily sells prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses and related accessories through a direct-to-consumer model under its own brands and sub-brands.
With India as its largest market, Lenskart is the country’s largest seller of prescription eyeglasses by volume among organised retailers in FY2025, according to a Redseer Report. Leveraging its scale and supply-chain expertise, Lenskart has also expanded into select international markets including Japan, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.